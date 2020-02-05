Wednesday

5th Feb 2020

Ticker

EU watchdog to visit jailed Catalan politicians

By

The representative heading the Council of Europe's report on political prisoners in Europe, Latvian socialist Boriss Cilevičs, will visit the jailed Catalan politicians during his visit to Spain this week, daily Catalan News reported. Cilevičs will assess whether the leaders who organised the independence referendum could be sentenced "to long prison terms". Their case is likely to end up in the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Feature

Children? Only if state permits it, says Romanian mayor

The mayor of the Romanian city of Targu Mures has said that the state should screen would-be parents for proof of a stable workplace, financial resources, basic education and the legal minimum age required to care for children.

EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line

The EU's largest political family decided to continue with the suspension of its Hungarian member, prime minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party. The centre-right group is still divided over Fidesz, and will hold a congress on its vision of the future.

News in Brief

  1. EU rejects Trump's Israeli peace plan
  2. Johnson promises 'urgent' climate action, after criticism
  3. Chechen dissident stabbed to death in France
  4. Roaming charges may be back in UK next year
  5. UK's AI advisor: online profiling needs regulation
  6. Decision on Puigdemont extradition on 18 February
  7. Ex-UK foreign office boss calls Brexit position 'disturbing'
  8. First case of coronavirus in Belgium

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. EU and UK already lock horns over post-Brexit EU rules
  2. EU's response to coronavirus: 'Time for facts, not fear'
  5. Oceans, seas, and fish-stocks must be focus of COP26
  6. Brexit: 'We're out!' after 47 years, but what's next?
  7. EU to publish new enlargement method
  8. Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK

