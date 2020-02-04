By EUobserver

Following a preliminary hearing on Monday, a Belgian court will decide on the possible extradition of the former head of the Catalan government, Carles Puigdemont, and his former minister, Toni Comín, on 18 February. The Belgian public prosecutor argued that the arrest warrant should be suspended, while the European Parliament considers Spain's request to waive the immunity of the two MEPs, according to the daily Catalan News.