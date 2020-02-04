By EUobserver

New regulation of online targeting systems, which collect users' data to promote and recommend content like posts or adverts, was recommended by the UK government's advisory body on artificial intelligence (AI) ethics on Tuesday. New rules should also request the creation of publicly-accessible archives for 'high-risk' adverts, such as political adverts, and encourage long-term wholesale reform of online targeting, the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) suggested.