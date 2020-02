By EUobserver

A Chechen blogger and critic of Chechnya's president Ramzan Kadyrov died of multiple stab wounds in an attack at a hotel in northern France last week, AFP writes. Imran Aliev, a 44-year old, lived in Belgium where he had political asylum. Several of Kadyrov's critics have been killed in suspicious circumstances in recent years. Last August, a Chechen rebel commander was shot and killed in Berlin.