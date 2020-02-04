By EUobserver

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the US plan floated by Donald Trump's son-in-law to settle the decades-long dispute between Israel and Palestine. The EU says the US proposal does not meet the terms for a negotiated two-state solution, based on 1967 lines, with equivalent land-swaps, agreed between the parties. "The US initiative, as presented on 28 January, departs from these internationally-agreed parameters," said Borrell.