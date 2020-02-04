By EUobserver

British prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday promised "urgent action" against climate change, after adviser and ex-minister Claire O'Neill accused him of "huge lack of leadership and engagement" over the UK's role hosting the UN climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow this year. O'Neill, who was in charge of COP26, said the UK is "miles off track" and that promises of action "are not close to being met", the Guardian writes.