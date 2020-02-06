Thursday

6th Feb 2020

Liberal premier backed by far-right in German state

By

A liberal politician was elected premier of the eastern German state of Thuringia on Wednesday, in a surprise result after the far-right AfD backed him. The FDP's Thomas Kemmerich, with the support of chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, was elected after left-wing incumbent Bodo Ramelow failed to secure a majority. That created a stalemate, as all parties rejected a coalition with AfD, but the CDU wouldn't work with Ramelow's Left Party.

Stakeholder

Record-low birth rates in three Nordic countries

The State of the Nordic Region report, published 4 February 2020, has revealed that birth rates in Finland, Norway, and Iceland are at record-low levels. Only in the Faroe Islands does the birth rate exceed the death rate.

Five new post-Brexit MEPs to watch

Five MEPs to keep an eye on from the 27 new members who are joining the European Parliament this week, following the UK's departure from the EU.

Polish 'LGBTI-free zones' not ok, says EU commission

The European Commissioner for equality Helena Dalli has said the distribution of 'LGBTI-free zones' stickers or the adoption of anti-LGBTI resolutions cannot be allowed. Some 86 towns in Poland have so far declared themselves 'LGBTI-free zones'.

Column

Europe as a crush zone

In a 1917 book, British geographer James Fairgrieve described parts of central and eastern Europe as a "crush zone". The area was a buffer between Germany and Russia. When those two quarrelled, they fought it out in the crush zone.

Feature

Paradox: Nordics' privileged youth feel miserable

Young people in the Nordic countries are among the most privileged in the world - yet many of them feel miserable. The Nordic Council is concerned and aims to find out why.

