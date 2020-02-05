By EUobserver

A liberal politician was elected premier of the eastern German state of Thuringia on Wednesday, in a surprise result after the far-right AfD backed him. The FDP's Thomas Kemmerich, with the support of chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, was elected after left-wing incumbent Bodo Ramelow failed to secure a majority. That created a stalemate, as all parties rejected a coalition with AfD, but the CDU wouldn't work with Ramelow's Left Party.