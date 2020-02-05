Ticker
Romanian government falls in no-confidence vote
By EUobserver
Romania's minority government was ousted on Wednesday, just three months after taking power, making early elections likely. Prime minister Ludovic Orban's cabinet lost a no-confidence motion in parliament after his Liberal Party sought to fast-track legislation on municipal voting. Orban wanted to prompt a snap election, as he plans to capitalise on his current high polling at the ballot box. The government will stay on in a caretaker capacity.