By EUobserver

The head of the regional government of the Northern Aegean, Kostas Moutzouris, requested on Wednesday a state of emergency on three Greek islands, after days of protests by asylum seekers, the Greek daily Ekathimerini reported. "The government was wrong to reject our request to declare a state of emergency on Lesvos, Chios and Samos. If the current situation is not an emergency, then what is?" Moutzouris asked.