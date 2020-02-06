By EUobserver

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will visit the US on Thursday and Friday for meetings with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, national security advisor Robert O'Brien and senior advisor to the president, Jared Kushner. Earlier this week, Borrell was highly negative in a statement about the Israel-Palestine peace deal announced by president Donald Trump, but prepared by his son-in-law Kushner.