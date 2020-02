By EUobserver

The FDP's Thomas Kemmerich resigned on Thursday as state premier of the eastern German state of Thuringia, a day after he was elected with the support of the far-right AfD party, causing a political earthquake in Germany. His liberal party will call for new elections in the state. Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose own CDU party had supported Kemmerich, called the election "unforgivable" and had said it must be reversed.