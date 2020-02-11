By EUobserver

In 2018, women aged over 65 received a pension that was on average 30 percent lower than that of men, according to statistics published by Eurostat on Friday. The gender pension-gap is slowly decreasing - but dropped only four percent since 2010. The largest difference was recorded in Luxembourg (43 percent), Malta (42 percent) and the Netherlands (40 percent), while the smallest difference was in Estonia, Denmark and Slovakia.