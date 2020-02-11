By EUobserver

The UN's special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, said on Friday that 26.1 percent of people in Spain, and 29.5 percent of children, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2018. "Although Spain is thriving economically, far too many people are struggling. The post-recession recovery has left many behind," he said, adding that Spain now needs innovative leadership at the national level.