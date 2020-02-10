Ticker
US ambassador to EU sacked by Trump
By EUobserver
US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, was recalled by president Trump "effective immediately", the ambassador made public in a statement. Sondland had witnessed in the impeachment process against the will of the president. White House officials earlier talked about "payback" for those who played a role in the impeachment. Sondland is not a career diplomat but was appointed by the president in return for generous campaign donations.