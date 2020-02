By EUobserver

The former revolutionary party Sinn Féin (GUE/NGL) became the largest party in Ireland's general election on Saturday. The party won 24.5 percent of the votes, which is 10.7 percent more than in the previous election. Fianna Fail (Renew) came second with 22.2 percent while Fine Gael (EPP), the party of prime minister Leo Varadkar, came third with 20.9 percent. Sinn Féin will now try to form a coalition.