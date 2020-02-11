Ticker
Switzerland votes to penalise homophobic discrimination
By EUobserver
Switzerland on Sunday backed a ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation, with jail terms of up to three years, DW reported. Some 63 percent voted in favour of the legislation. In 2018, the Swedish parliament approved expanding the country's discrimination laws, but it was forced to a referendum after claims said that it could hinder free speech. Only three of Switzerland's 26 cantons (states) had majorities against the plan.