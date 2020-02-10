Monday

10th Feb 2020

Ticker

Huawei 'shocked and worried' by possible French 5G block

By

The Chinese embassy in Paris on Sunday urged the French government not to discriminate against its tech giant Huawei in France's 5G roll-out, Reuters reported, after several reports that the company could face restrictions in the country. The Chinese embassy said in a statement that it was "shocked and worried" about such reports and ask the French government "to establish transparent criteria and treat all companies equally".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp

Anny Nganga, an asylum seeker from DR Congo, has been surviving for almost three years in Moria, a camp on Lesbos island that was recently described as the "single most worrying fundamental rights issue anywhere in the European Union".

Agenda

EU budget battle gears up This WEEK

Member states get ready for their first real negotiations on the next seven-year EU budget, while MEPs discuss the next Brexit phase, enlargement, and vote on a highly-controversial trade deal with Vietnam.

Opinion

How a Croatian gas project exposes Green Deal hypocrisy

The EU Commission is pushing a wave of controversial gas infrastructure projects, in parallel to its much-touted Green Deal. One of those a flagship project of the Republic of Croatia, who currently chairs the EU presidency.

New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases

Laura Kovesi who heads the new European Public Prosecutor's Office, tasked to tackle fraud linked to VAT, money laundering, and corruption across the EU, warned she is dangerously understaffed and underfunded.

Analysis

EPP's Orban struggle exposes deeper mainstream dilemma

Europe's largest political alliance was once reformed to dominate EU politics and band together like-minded, but at times, very different parties. Now increasing political fragmentation in Europe seems to pull it apart.

News in Brief

  1. Huawei 'shocked and worried' by possible French 5G block
  2. Switzerland votes to penalise homophobic discrimination
  3. Merkel's chosen successor AKK will not run for chancellor
  4. Coronavirus: over 900 dead, 40,000 infected
  5. Ireland: Sinn Féin wins in earthquake election
  6. US ambassador to EU sacked by Trump
  7. UN: post-crisis recovery has left many Spanish behind
  8. Women received 30 percent less pension than men in 2018

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp
  2. EU budget battle gears up This WEEK
  3. 'Ask the locals' on future EU, says outgoing regions chief
  4. How a Croatian gas project exposes Green Deal hypocrisy
  5. New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases
  6. EPP's Orban struggle exposes deeper mainstream dilemma
  7. Enlargement: a missed opportunity
  8. Romania government collapse - electoral ploy or progress?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us