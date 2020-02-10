Ticker
Huawei 'shocked and worried' by possible French 5G block
By EUobserver
The Chinese embassy in Paris on Sunday urged the French government not to discriminate against its tech giant Huawei in France's 5G roll-out, Reuters reported, after several reports that the company could face restrictions in the country. The Chinese embassy said in a statement that it was "shocked and worried" about such reports and ask the French government "to establish transparent criteria and treat all companies equally".