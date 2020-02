By EUobserver

Some 95 EU citizens were repatriated from the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan in China over the weekend. The European Commission is coordinating and co-funding the repatriations through its EU civil protection mechanism. The commission says some 558 people, including 447 EU citizens, were already flown in from the Wuhan region on three flights co-financed by the EU. The mechanism had been activated by France in late January.