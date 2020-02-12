Wednesday

12th Feb 2020

Ticker

Taxes on cigarettes 'no longer' deter smokers, says EU

By

The European Commission on Monday said the rates of excise duty applied to manufactured tobacco "is no longer as effective in deterring consumption." Their report found that 29 percent of Europeans aged 15-24 are smokers, compared with 26 percent of the overall EU adult population. It also found "unintended high levels of cross-border shopping" given the average price of a pack of cigarettes can range from €2.57 to €11.37.

Analysis

Why is EU off track for 2020 energy efficiency target?

Most EU member states are likely to miss the 2020 target on energy efficiency, since they were not legally-binding targets. "Transformative" measures are needed to reduce energy consumption while boosting efficiency, experts say.

Commission backtracks after Western Sahara 'mistake'

Just hours of publication, the EU Commission removed from the European Parliament's website a response by one of its own commissioners on the Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp

Anny Nganga, an asylum seeker from DR Congo, has been surviving for almost three years in Moria, a camp on Lesbos island that was recently described as the "single most worrying fundamental rights issue anywhere in the European Union".

Agenda

EU budget battle gears up This WEEK

Member states get ready for their first real negotiations on the next seven-year EU budget, while MEPs discuss the next Brexit phase, enlargement, and vote on a highly-controversial trade deal with Vietnam.

