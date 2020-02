By EUobserver

The Pew Research Center in a recent study found that Nato's public image in France worsened sharply last year. It found that support fell from to 49% from 60% in 2017 and 71% in 2009. No figures were given for 2018. Out of all its 16 member states, Poland has the most positive view of Nato with high of 82%. Turkey was the least favourable with 21%.