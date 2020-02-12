By EUobserver

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday rejected the UK government's call for permanent access to financial services in the EU. "I would like to make it clear to certain people in the UK that they should not kid themselves. There will not be general, open-ended, ongoing equivalence in financial services," he told MEPs. UK chancellor Sajid Javid has said he would seek "comprehensive, permanent equivalence decisions" on financial services.