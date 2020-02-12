Wednesday

12th Feb 2020

Ticker

EU Parliament mulls UK-EU assembly

By

The European People's Party (EPP) group has suggested setting up an EU-UK parliamentary assembly including British European lawmakers, in the European Parliament. The EU parliament has several assemblies, including with Africa, the Mediterranean and Latin America. "We want to be engaged among parliamentarians," EPP leader Manfred Weber said on Tuesday, adding that the assembly would be a place for the exchange of views. "It is for keeping friendship," he added.

Analysis

German domestic turmoil prolongs EU leadership gap

A leadership contest is back on in German chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU party - which could decide not only the centre-right's future but also Germany's European policy. Berlin has been absent from the EU and will likely remain so.

Exclusive

Balkan spies 'feed' EU's police database via Czechs

Western Balkan secret services have handed over more the 250 alerts on suspected foreign terrorist fighters since last summer - fed into the EU's police database by the Czech Republic, according to a confidential document seen by EUobserver.

Salvini relishes possible migration 'kidnapping' trial

The Italian Senate will vote on Wednesday whether the far-right leader Matteo Salvini should be brought to court for 'kidnapping' 131 migrants last year, when as the interior minister he refused to allow them disembarking in an Italian port.

Analysis

Why is EU off track for 2020 energy efficiency target?

Most EU member states are likely to miss the 2020 target on energy efficiency, since they were not legally-binding targets. "Transformative" measures are needed to reduce energy consumption while boosting efficiency, experts say.

