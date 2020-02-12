Ticker
EU Parliament mulls UK-EU assembly
By EUobserver
The European People's Party (EPP) group has suggested setting up an EU-UK parliamentary assembly including British European lawmakers, in the European Parliament. The EU parliament has several assemblies, including with Africa, the Mediterranean and Latin America. "We want to be engaged among parliamentarians," EPP leader Manfred Weber said on Tuesday, adding that the assembly would be a place for the exchange of views. "It is for keeping friendship," he added.