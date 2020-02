By EUobserver

Sudan's government has greenlighted sending suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to the Netherlands to stand trial - including former president Omar al-Bashir, according to the BBC. Bashir is accused of genocide and war crimes dating back to the Darfur conflict in 2003, which left some 300,000 people dead. Bashir was ousted as Sudan's president in April 2019.