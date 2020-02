By EUobserver

According to the UN, 700,000 Syrians are currently fleeing war in the province of Idlib, in northern Syria, as clashes intensify between Syrian and Turkish troops. As the Turkish border is closed, they stay near the border in overpopulated camps in sub-zero temperatures. The rebel-controlled Idlib area is now under attack by forces of president Bashar al-Assad. The UN has warned of another humanitarian catastrophe.