Ticker
Renew presents position on EU's approach to AI
By EUobserver
Ahead of the publication of the European Commission's white paper on Artificial Intelligence (AI) next week, the liberal group Renew Europe published on Tuesday its position paper on the European approach to AI. The paper promotes a "human-centric" approach with common principles and rules to be regulated on the European level to avoid that member states take national measures that might result in a "fragmented European framework".