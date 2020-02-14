Ticker
Facebook delays EU roll-out of dating app
By EUobserver
Facebook has postponed the European roll-out of its new dating app, after an inspection of its European headquarters in Dublin by Ireland's data protection commission (IDPC), AFP reported. The IDPC said it only learnt of the planned 13 February launch at the start of February. The IDPC conducted the inspection after it said Facebook failed to provide information in a privacy-review process. Facebook says it has strong privacy safeguards.