Friday

14th Feb 2020

Ticker

Facebook delays EU roll-out of dating app

By

Facebook has postponed the European roll-out of its new dating app, after an inspection of its European headquarters in Dublin by Ireland's data protection commission (IDPC), AFP reported. The IDPC said it only learnt of the planned 13 February launch at the start of February. The IDPC conducted the inspection after it said Facebook failed to provide information in a privacy-review process. Facebook says it has strong privacy safeguards.

Exclusive

EU commissioner lobbied by energy firm he owns shares in

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn owns 2,200 shares in Austria's largest electricity provider. Those shares have tripled in value since he first declared them in 2014. In January, the firm met his head of cabinet to discuss climate policy.

Will coronavirus lead to medicine shortage in EU?

The European Commission is ready to launch a joint procurement of medical supplies and to mobilise EU funding instruments, although no shoratges have been identified in the EU so far, the commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides said on Thursday.

EU transparency on lobbyist meetings still piecemeal

Small steps are being made to reveal who is lobbying who within the EU. But the approach is basically haphazard and piecemeal - meaning the public remains largely in the dark and unable to truly scrutinise the influencers.

Central Europe mayors join in direct EU funds plea

They call themselves the "Pact of Free Cities". The mayors of Budapest, Bratislava, Prague and Warsaw want EU funds to bypass their governments, in order to fight climate change and populism.

Opinion

What you don't hear about Spain's migration policy

Morocco is a far cry from Libya. But Spain's cooperation on migration with Morocco still warrants closer scrutiny. The argument that Morocco is a safe country and a reliable recipient of EU funding is becoming harder to uphold.

