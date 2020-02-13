Ticker
Johnson loses finance and N. Ireland ministers in reshuffle
By EUobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson has lost his chancellor, Sajid Javid, through resignation, and sacked his minister for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, in a much-wider than expected cabinet reshuffle, which the opposition said showed the government was in "crisis" just two months after being elected. Smith had been widely-praised in Brussels and Dublin for getting the devolved Stormont Assembly in Belfast running again, after several years suspension.