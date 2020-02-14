Ticker
Von dey Leyen defends record at German parliament inquiry
By EUobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday defended the use of external experts during her time as German defence minister, in testimony before a parliamentary inquiry. She said mistakes were made in awarding contracts, but insisted that outside expertise was necessary, especially on digitalisation. An inquiry has been looking into the use of outside experts at the ministry which von der Leyen ran from 2013.