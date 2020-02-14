By EUobserver

The Italian foreign minister and former leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), Luigi di Maio is calling for protests this weekend against the government he is minister in, the Guardian reports. He said the Italian people "must peacefully demonstrate" in Rome on Saturday against a government that "wants to cancel our laws". Since Lega Nord left the government last summer, M5S is in an uneasy coalition with Partito Democratico.