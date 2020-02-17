Ticker
Auditors: Commission should update nuclear-safety rules
By EUobserver
The European Commission has met its responsibilities on nuclear safety, mainly for legislation and oversight, but it still has scope to update and improve the legal framework and internal guidelines, according to a report from the European Court of Auditors. They recommend strengthening the procedures used to verify the efficiency of national radioactivity monitoring facilities. In 2019, there were 124 nuclear reactors operating in 14 EU member states.