By EUobserver

EU Council president Charles Michel proposed Friday 1.074 percent of the EU GNI as an overall figure for the seven-year budget, ahead of crucial talks with EU leaders next Thursday. Michel proposes to have more flexibility in spending EU funds, and to weaken the threshold for procedures against countries that have rule of law "deficiencies". The Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Denmark are demanding a budget of no more than 1.0 percent.