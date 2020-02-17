By EUobserver

At the opening of the Munich Security Conference, Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, criticised the US for neglecting its international duties and warned of an "increasingly destructive dynamic in world politics," Deutsche Welle reported. "Year-by-year, we are distancing ourselves from the goal of international cooperation to create a more peaceful world," Steinmeier said, adding "the United States, under the current administration, itself rejects the idea of an international community."