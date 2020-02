By EUobserver

EU institutions spent €60m in the past three years to promote meat eating in 21 separate campaigns, according to research by Dutch animal welfare group Wakker Dier. Some EU-funded campaigns countered research linking red meat to cancer or tried to promote veal. They came amid growth in vegetarianism in Europe linked to concern about the climate impact of the livestock industry, which accounts for 14.5 percent of global CO2 emissions.