By EUobserver

A Belgian court on Monday postponed again the decision to suspend or annul the European arrest warrant issued by Spanish authorities against two MEPs (the former head of the Catalan government, Carles Puigdemont, and a member of his cabinet, Toni Comín), Spanish news agency EFE reported. The hearing was postponed to an "unspecified" date, awaiting the European Parliament's decision on whether to lift the immunity of the pair.