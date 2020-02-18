By EUobserver

European budget commissioner Johannes Hahn sold off in January his 2,200 shares in Austria's largest energy-provider Verbund, worth over €113,000 at the end of 2019. "Hahn mandated the deposit institution with the settlement of the securities in question and the respective deposit contracts were formally adapted and dissolved in January," said a Commission spokesperson on Monday. Hahn's head of cabinet met Verbund on 23 January to discuss climate policy.