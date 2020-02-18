Ticker
German family minister urges gender quotas in boardrooms
By EUobserver
Germany's family minister, Franziska Giffey, has urged large national companies to have women on their directory boards, ahead of a possible legislation on gender-quotas in boardrooms, German broadcaster SWR reported on Monday. "Boys-only clubs are no longer appropriate nowadays and only seven percent of women in executive positions is much too little. It can't be a matter of competence. There are structural issues at play," she said.