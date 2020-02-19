By EUobserver

Pegida supporters, including Bjorn Hocke of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), gathered for the group's 200th demonstration in the city Monday, Deutsche Welle writes. However, hundreds of anti-Pegida demonstrators also arrived in Neumarkt square, with posters bearing slogans such as "Red card for Nazis." Pegida held its first rally in Dresden in October 2014, calling for an end to the "Merkel dictatorship" and protesting against Islam and refugees.