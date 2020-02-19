Wednesday

19th Feb 2020

Ticker

Turkish court acquits Gezi park activists

By

A Turkish court has acquitted nine activists accused of attempting to overthrow the government by organising mass protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park in 2013. According to the judge there was "not enough concrete evidence" against them. After the surprise verdict, people started applauding and cheering in the courtroom while others cried in disbelief. The case attracted criticism from various human rights organisations, plus the European Court of Human Rights.

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link

One major issue dividing member states in the ongoing budget negotiations is inserting a direct link between EU subsidies and the rule of law. While the biggest battle will be over figures, the rule of law conditionality also creates tension.

Column

Western 'endarkenment' and the voodoo politics of Europe

The continent that gave the world the Enlightenment has collectively reverted to believing in fairy tales and the soothing power of cozy narrowness. Moscow and Beijing like what they see, and are doing everything to strengthen the trend.

Warning of agricultural 'digital arms race' in EU

Europe is on the verge of allowing centralisation and concentration of farming data at an unprecedented scale, with the absence of any regulation, NGO Friends of the Earth have warned.

Opinion

Boris' Brexit bluff? - UK will resist alignment to the end

Boris Johnson's special advisor, Dominic Cummings believes in hard deadlines, rapid transformations and visible delivery. Whether or not what he wants is possible, the EU should be sure that he will resist alignment to the end.

