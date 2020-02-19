Ticker
Turkish court acquits Gezi park activists
By EUobserver
A Turkish court has acquitted nine activists accused of attempting to overthrow the government by organising mass protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park in 2013. According to the judge there was "not enough concrete evidence" against them. After the surprise verdict, people started applauding and cheering in the courtroom while others cried in disbelief. The case attracted criticism from various human rights organisations, plus the European Court of Human Rights.