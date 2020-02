By EUobserver

In a press conference with London mayor Sadiq Khan, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt criticised the UK's Brexit negotiator, David Frost. "It's not a good thing that we continue to discuss the future relationship as if the UK and Europe are living on two different planets because the UK market and the EU market are so close to each other – physically, geographically," Verhofstadt said of Frost's tactics.