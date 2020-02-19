By EUobserver

Russia ought to pay back €46bn to former shareholders of the Yukos energy firm which it bankrupted in 2007 when its boss, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, tried to enter politics, a Dutch court of appeal ruled Tuesday. Dutch arbitration proceedings initially ruled against Russia in 2014, but the first verdict was overturned in 2016, before being reinstated Tuesday. The latest ruling saw Yukos' ex-owners try to seize Russian assets in EU states.