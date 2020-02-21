By EUobserver

Vigils in Hanau, Berlin, and Frankfurt for victims of the shooting in Germany by a far-right fanatic voiced anger that the government was not doing enough to combat extremism. The Kon-Med association of Kurds in Germany said it was "furious" that authorities were "not resolutely opposing right-wing networks and right-wing terrorism". Germany had the second highest number of far-right terrorism alerts (eight) after France (32) in Europol's 2019 threat report.