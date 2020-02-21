By EUobserver

On Friday, 8 AM local time, Iranians started voting in parliamentary elections. Some 58m people are entitled to vote, and senior leaders have called the electorate not to stay at home, fearing a low turn-out. Conservatives are likely to win as reformists are divided on how to respond to US president Donald Trump's decision to leave the nuclear deal and America's recent assassination of Iran's top general Qassem Suleimani.