On Friday, 8 AM local time, Iranians started voting in parliamentary elections. Some 58m people are entitled to vote, and senior leaders have called the electorate not to stay at home, fearing a low turn-out. Conservatives are likely to win as reformists are divided on how to respond to US president Donald Trump's decision to leave the nuclear deal and America's recent assassination of Iran's top general Qassem Suleimani.

Why Miroslav Lajčák is the wrong choice for EU envoy

The EU could blow up the Kosovo-Serbia negotiations' reset. Should Miroslav Lajčák indeed be appointed, the two senior EU diplomats dealing with Kosovo would both come from the small minority of member states that do not recognise Kosovo.

Unhappy EU leaders begin budget haggle

EU leaders arriving at the Brussels summit criticised the budget proposal of EU Council president Charles Michel, as richer member states insisted holding onto their rebates, while poorer countries wanted to avoid deep cuts to their subsidies.

Exclusive

Commission bins 'Dublin' asylum-reform proposal

The European Commission is set present its new pact on migration at the end of March. Margaritis Schinas, the commissioner in charge, says its 2016 Dublin-reform proposal will be "taken off and be repackaged, redrafted."

