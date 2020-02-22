Saturday

22nd Feb 2020

Ticker

Greenpeace breaks into French nuclear plant

By

About 50 Greenpeace activists on Friday broke into the Tricastin nuclear plant in France, a day before the planned shutdown of the oldest nuclear reactor in the country at Fessenheim, Reuters reported. "We are protesting and drawing attention to an ageing nuclear power plant that is dangerous and should be shut down," said Greenpeace spokeswoman Cecile Genot, warning that Tricastin, like Fessanheim's main reactor, will reach its 40-year lifespan soon.

No breakthrough at EU budget summit

EU leaders failed to reach agreement on the EU's long-term budget, as richer states and poorer 'cohesion countries' locked horns. The impasse continues over how to fund the Brexit gap.

EU leaders struggling to break budget deadlock

Cuts to innovation, space, neighbourhood and other programme-spending push down the latest budget proposal on the table of EU leaders. Rebates could stay on, to win the support of the net-payers for a deal.

German ex-commissioner Oettinger lands Orban job

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban appointed controversial former commissioner Guenther Oettinger to a government council in a way that might break EU rules. Oettinger claims he did not know about the appointment.

How big is Germany's far-right problem?

The Hanau shooting was a national wake-up call to the scale of far-right extremism in Germany, from violent individuals to political hate speech.

