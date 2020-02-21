By EUobserver

About 50 Greenpeace activists on Friday broke into the Tricastin nuclear plant in France, a day before the planned shutdown of the oldest nuclear reactor in the country at Fessenheim, Reuters reported. "We are protesting and drawing attention to an ageing nuclear power plant that is dangerous and should be shut down," said Greenpeace spokeswoman Cecile Genot, warning that Tricastin, like Fessanheim's main reactor, will reach its 40-year lifespan soon.