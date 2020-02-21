Ticker
Bulgarian PM investigated over 'money laundering'
By EUobserver
Catalan police and the anti-corruption prosecutor's office are investigating Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov for alleged involvement in money laundering and organised crime, according to an investigation published by Spanish newspaper El Periodico on Friday. However, Borissov said no authority has ever contacted him to investigate the allegations. Law enforcement said that they could not give further details until the investigation is concluded.