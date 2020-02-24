Ticker
Merkel's party suffers worst ever result in Hamburg
By EUobserver
With only 11.2 percent, German chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats suffered their worst ever result in local elections in Hamburg on Sunday. They seem to have been punished for flirting with the far right in an eastern state as well as their messy leadership battle. The Social Democrats and Greens celebrated taking first and second place, respectively, meaning that they will probably maintain their ruling coalition.