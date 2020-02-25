Tuesday

25th Feb 2020

Ticker

EU corporate supply-chain rules needed, finds study

By

A new European Commission study revealed on Monday that only one-in-three EU businesses are undertaking due diligence on human rights and environmental impacts in their global supply chains. Most of the businesses surveyed (70 percent of the 334 companies) agree that "EU rules would provide legal certainty and a harmonised standards for businesses' duty to respect people and the planet," said commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders.

No risk yet to Schengen from Italy's coronavirus outbreak

While the numbers of coronavirus cases rising in Italy, EU authorities urge member states to introduce proportional and coordinated measures, based on scientific advice and risk-assessment evidence - but travel and trade restrictions are not recommended at the moment.

MEPs complain of 'no action' on Hungary and Poland

Five European Parliamentary groups warned EU member states that if they don't act on breaches of EU rules and values in Poland and Hungary, the EU's integrity and credibility will be undermined.

Stakeholder

Our summit can re-boot Africa's relations with Europe

Our keynote speaker is the president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, His policies have included the introduction of free secondary education across Ghana, which he rightly calls "necessary investment" in the nation's future workforce.

Opinion

Belgium's Aalst carnival - no easy fix to anti-semitism

This year's carnival saw Jews portrayed as insects, people wearing fake ultra-Orthodox costumes, crass comments about circumcision and the Wailing Wall, uniforms resembling Nazi attire labelled Unestapo - a play on the word 'Gestapo'.

