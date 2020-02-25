Ticker
EU corporate supply-chain rules needed, finds study
By EUobserver
A new European Commission study revealed on Monday that only one-in-three EU businesses are undertaking due diligence on human rights and environmental impacts in their global supply chains. Most of the businesses surveyed (70 percent of the 334 companies) agree that "EU rules would provide legal certainty and a harmonised standards for businesses' duty to respect people and the planet," said commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders.